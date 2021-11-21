‘I broke up with David Dontoh after 10 years because I didn’t want to waste his time’ - Maame Dokono

"Actually, I married twice in my life. I won't count the men I dated as marriage. There was a time I wasn't married but I was dating, everyone knew the man as my husband, that was David Dontoh,” Maame Dokono said on United Showbiz.

She detailed that “we started dating from the days of 'Obra'. We stayed together for over 10 years. We toured different places for our concert”.

According to the actress, women also expressed their affection towards her and David Dontoh was someone who protected her from these women and others who were interested in her.

She emphasized that “apart from the men who were after me, women also loved me. Yes, so in order not to soil myself, I had him (David Dontoh). I was with him all the time so people thought we were married. It was just recently that he decided to go, even with that If I had agreed to marry him we could have settled”.

“At that time, I had already given birth to four children so I thought that I couldn't waste his time as a young man so he should go," Grace Omaboe said and added that “some of these women could wait long hours at the hotel entrance just to see me, especially women who have stayed outside Ghana”.