The veteran actress, real name Grace Omaboe, was speaking about how the ruling NPP party has ignored her when she was sick. According to her, it's not about getting money but at least a gesture of care would have been appreciated.

According to Maame Dokono, at least she has paid her dues to Ghana's creative arts industry and that gives her fulfilment yet “nobody from the New Patriotic Party visited me when I was not feeling well. It is not about money".

In a report by 3news.com, she continued that "it can be just a flower and I will appreciate it but nobody visited me. Now that I’m alive if you don’t honour me, nobody should come and give [me] big money,”

However, with a heart full of gratitude, Maame Dokono extended her blessings to Diamond Appiah for gifting her a car a few days ago at her birthday party.