RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I was over-worried - Ayisha Modi reacts to news that Shatta Wale is battling kidney problems

Authors:

David Mawuli

Self-acclaimed music executive and investor Ayisha Modi claims she was ‘over-worried' when she heard the news that her foe Shatta Wale is battling with kidney problems.

Ayisha Modi and Shatta Wale
Ayisha Modi and Shatta Wale Ayisha Modi and Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

A few days after the dancehall star and record producer took a break from social media, controversial talkative Ibrah One alleged that the singer’s absence on social media and plans to quit music is due to kidney problems.

Recommended articles

In a Snapchat story, Ibrah One alleged that Shatta Wale, who is currently on holidays in Miami, left the country to get treatment.

Reacting to the news, Ayisha Modi also claimed the news is false and that she was ‘over worried’ when she received the news.

She further claimed that she meant no harm and that Allah knows her heart.

She talked about their long-standing beef, saying ‘if I disagree with him most times doesn’t mean I hate him!’

“Thank God it’s not True! I just got a call from a friend close to hear that the News of him being sick is False. Pls this Bloggers stop playing with ppl emotions. I mean no harm I was over worried. Allah knows my heart. IF I DISAGREE WITH HIM MOST TIMES DOESNT MEAN I HATE HIM! Get that into your minds SM FANS. DAMMME ITS COMMON SENSE!! Ghanaians need to change their mindset if not we won’t move on in life eiiiii,” she captioned a photo of Shatta Wale on her Instagram page on May 4.

Shatta Wale is yet to comment on the allegations by Ibrah One.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Guys like to act like they are not hurt by breakups [Credit - FunnyJunk]