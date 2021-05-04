I was over-worried - Ayisha Modi reacts to news that Shatta Wale is battling kidney problems

In a Snapchat story, Ibrah One alleged that Shatta Wale, who is currently on holidays in Miami, left the country to get treatment.

Reacting to the news, Ayisha Modi also claimed the news is false and that she was ‘over worried’ when she received the news.

She further claimed that she meant no harm and that Allah knows her heart.

She talked about their long-standing beef, saying ‘if I disagree with him most times doesn’t mean I hate him!’

“Thank God it’s not True! I just got a call from a friend close to hear that the News of him being sick is False. Pls this Bloggers stop playing with ppl emotions. I mean no harm I was over worried. Allah knows my heart. IF I DISAGREE WITH HIM MOST TIMES DOESNT MEAN I HATE HIM! Get that into your minds SM FANS. DAMMME ITS COMMON SENSE!! Ghanaians need to change their mindset if not we won’t move on in life eiiiii,” she captioned a photo of Shatta Wale on her Instagram page on May 4.