I was shaking - Eno Barony narrates her first encounter with Efya through Abeiku Santana (PHOTO)

She described the moment as tense but noticed Efya was down to earth.

Eno Barony disclosed this while announcing the release of her upcoming song with Efya in one of her Instagram posts on Wednesday, April 28.

Narrating her first encounter and the blessings she gained after, she wrote: “Swipe to see the second picture and read the caption. My first radio interview after school @abeikusantana gave me an opportunity to meet @efya_nokturnal I was a big fan. I looked at her the whole time during the interview. I was shaking.”

“She was so down to earth did freestyles with me on the show and everybody loved it. Then I told myself when the timing is right, I will do a song with her. Lo and behold the time has come we have two beautiful songs out there on my Ladies the first album. This queen killed all the songs like they were hers ..... count down continues 2 days more to drop #Godisawoman visuals watch out.”