I went into hiding because I was fighting my label; it wasn’t deliberate - Freda Rhymz

The 2017 Winner of MTN Hitmaker Competition who is known for her dynamic presence and lyrical prowess, stated that she has never thought of quitting music as some people may have perceived, stressing that the decision to go into hiding was a deliberate step in fighting for her creative freedom and addressing issues within her contractual obligations.

Freda made this revelation during an exclusive interview with Fiifi Pratt on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

It wasn’t a deliberate decision to go into hiding. It was just Life, you know. Life happened and you know at that time, I had a lot of bars around me after the beef and all that, so it wasn’t deliberate. I went into hiding because I was fighting my label over a couple of things. Things weren’t going the way it was supposed to go, so I had to leave, ” she said.

Freda was well-known throughout the rap community. But then, one day, out of the blue, she involved herself in a beef triangle with singer Sista Efia and rapper Eno Barony. That nearly resulted in a physical fight when Sista Afia and Freda Rhymz coincidentally met at TV3 premises.