'I will dress however I please' - Kwabena Kwabena hits back at his fashion critics

However, Kwabena Kwabena is unbothered by the negative comments and has firmly defended his right to dress according to his personal taste.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, he expressed his confusion over why people would take issue with his attire, emphasizing that everyone is entitled to their style.

"I fail to comprehend why my dressing should be a problem for anyone," Kwabena Kwabena stated. "Instead of commenting on something they know nothing about, it's better to remain silent. My outfit that night was inspired by the fashion trends of the '70s. If icons like James Brown dressed similarly back then, why can't I do the same now?"

The celebrated musician further asserted that he is not affected by others' opinions and will continue to dress in a way that brings him joy. He highlighted his independence from the need to please everyone and stressed that he lives his life on his terms.

"I don't allow negative comments or opinions to have any impact on me," Kwabena Kwabena explained. "I don't strive to please others; that's what keeps me going. It's impossible to please everyone in the world, so I choose to live authentically and find happiness in being true to myself."

