The NDC dropped a controversial list of alleged 51 family members of Nana Akufo-Addo and his close associates, who have been appointed into the government, by virtue, of their relationship, to the President.

Reacting to the list during a radio show, Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady, has fingered the NDC of being guilty of the same political immorality and nepotism, they are accusing the NPP of.

According to Vim Lady, all the political parties operate a government based on nepotism. “ … go forward after President Mills, President Mahama his brother Ibrahim Mahama was more than a vice president, those days when there were meetings where Amissah Arthur wasn’t invited, Ibrahim Mahma was always present … so you are all guilty of family and friends”. She said.

Hear more from her in the video below and tell us what you think.