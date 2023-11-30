In an interview on DayBreak Hitz show on Hitz FM, Diana Asamoah was asked about her reasons for wading into politics.
If celebrities abroad are allowed to pick political sides; why can’t I? - Diana Asamoah
Gospel artist Diana Asamoah has defended her engagement in politics and her allegiance to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), asserting that celebrities in other countries also openly express their political preferences.
She compared the political landscape in Ghana to other countries and cited the case of the United States, where celebrities openly declare their support for politicians.
“Looking at Obama, when he was running for president, all the celebrities supported him, so why can't we celebrities in Ghana also choose who to support?” she quizzed.
Diana Asamoah further explained that politics began in Heaven and exists in all aspects of life, even in the church.
“Do you know politics started in Heaven? It exists in all aspects of our daily lives, at work, church, and even in Heaven,” she said.
When asked to explain, Diana Asamoah quoted the Bible passage about the war in heaven, which began when the Devil attempted to wrestle power away from God.
“When God made the devil in charge of all the singers in Heaven, the devil wanted to take over power in heaven. That is politics,” she said.
Diana Asamoah, who is a proud member of the NPP, has been vocal about her support of the party since 2020.
