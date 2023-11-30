If celebrities abroad are allowed to pick political sides; why can’t I? - Diana Asamoah

She compared the political landscape in Ghana to other countries and cited the case of the United States, where celebrities openly declare their support for politicians.

Pulse Ghana

“Looking at Obama, when he was running for president, all the celebrities supported him, so why can't we celebrities in Ghana also choose who to support?” she quizzed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diana Asamoah further explained that politics began in Heaven and exists in all aspects of life, even in the church.

“Do you know politics started in Heaven? It exists in all aspects of our daily lives, at work, church, and even in Heaven,” she said.

Pulse Ghana

When asked to explain, Diana Asamoah quoted the Bible passage about the war in heaven, which began when the Devil attempted to wrestle power away from God.

“When God made the devil in charge of all the singers in Heaven, the devil wanted to take over power in heaven. That is politics,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT