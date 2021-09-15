If you are rich, wear $10 million clothes- Ayisha Modi descends on Afia Schwar and Tracey Boakye

The TV personality described the trio as dumpsite-feeding birds ‘Borla birds’ as she praised herself as an Eagle ‘Okodie’ with superior qualities above them all.

Wadding into the beef, Ayisha Modi has taken shots at them in an epic rant on her Instagram page. According to her, though Delay is not her friend she deserves some respect.

She believes the 39-year-old television personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay needs to be protected cos she’s doing well in society.

Modi blasted Afia Schwar calling her drunkard, drug addict going around trying to destroy the good name of people making the impact.

She also ridiculed Tracey Boakye for buying dresses that cost as low as Ghc10 even though she claims to be a rich lady.