In a video shared on her Instagram page, Kafui issued a warning to her followers saying;

“If the person you are dating uses Snapchat as their major social media platform, just know that they’ll be cheating on you and when it happens, don’t say I didn’t tell you.”

Snapchat is a popular mobile application that allows users to send pictures and videos to a controlled list of contacts. Pictures and videos that are sent through Snapchat will fade away after a few seconds of a person viewing them.

For single girls, Snapchat is a great resource. It allows them to browse through Snapchat profiles of other singles or communicate with potential dating prospects in a fun, unique way.

Another benefit to using Snapchat is "secret" communication with people your partner is not aware of. While social media apps like Instagram and Facebook rely on public interaction, Snapchat operates solely behind a curtain.

Snapchat is often used for flirting and meeting new partners, which often prompts jealousy in romantic relationships.