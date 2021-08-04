‘I'm not ready for a child, my focus is on my music’ - Amerado

The Kumerican star who recently performed at the ‘Ghana Party in the Park’ in the U.K. made this revelation during an interview on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.

“I don’t have a child now, right now my focus is on my music but at the right time, all the good things will surely fall in place,” Amerado told the host as quoted by Mynewsgh.

He said he isn’t in a rush to bring forth a child at this time of his career. He believes there’s time for everything.

“In this world there’s no need to rush, having a child will come at the right time, but currently, I’m treading on dangerous grounds,” he revealed.

Amerado further stated that if he doesn’t focus on his music career at this point in time he might be left behind.

He explained, “This is the time that I’m almost about scaling over the wall so if I don’t focus and land well all those behind me might bypass me and leave me behind”.