'I’m not related to him' - Esther Smith denies any connection with Chef Smith

“My father is the one called Smith, who is from Cape Coast. My mother is from Akomadan. I’m an Ashanti because of my mother,” she explained.

Esther Smith Pulse Ghana

When asked whether she has any close family relations with Chef Smith, she retorted, “Please, I’m not related to Chef Smith in any way. I don’t know him from Adam.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghanaian Millennium Chef Ebenezer Smith announced himself as the new Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual. A citation he presented as evidence of his confirmation stated that Chef Smith was accorded the record with a time of 802 hours and 25 minutes.

Chef Smith Pulse Ghana

However, it turned out Chef Smith had deceived Ghanaians, and his attempt was not acknowledged by Guinness World Records.

In an official response email, Guinness World Records clarified the situation, stating: "No, this is not true at all. He does not hold the GWR title, and that is not our certificate. The current and true record holder is: The longest cooking marathon (individual) is 119 hr 57 min 16 sec and was achieved by Alan Fisher (Ireland) in Matsue, Shimane, Japan, from 28 September to 3 October 2023."

Guinness World Records confirms Chef Smith of Ghana 'does not hold the GWR title' and that his certificate is not original Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT