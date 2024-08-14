ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I’m not related to him' - Esther Smith denies any connection with Chef Smith

Dorcas Agambila

Legendary Ghanaian musician Esther Smith has clarified that she has no relationship with Chef Smith of Cookathon fame.

Esther Smith
Esther Smith

She made this known during an interview with Abeiku Santana on Accra-based OKAY FM.

Recommended articles

“My father is the one called Smith, who is from Cape Coast. My mother is from Akomadan. I’m an Ashanti because of my mother,” she explained.

Esther Smith
Esther Smith Esther Smith Pulse Ghana

When asked whether she has any close family relations with Chef Smith, she retorted, “Please, I’m not related to Chef Smith in any way. I don’t know him from Adam.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghanaian Millennium Chef Ebenezer Smith announced himself as the new Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual. A citation he presented as evidence of his confirmation stated that Chef Smith was accorded the record with a time of 802 hours and 25 minutes.

Chef Smith
Chef Smith Chef Smith Pulse Ghana

However, it turned out Chef Smith had deceived Ghanaians, and his attempt was not acknowledged by Guinness World Records.

In an official response email, Guinness World Records clarified the situation, stating: "No, this is not true at all. He does not hold the GWR title, and that is not our certificate. The current and true record holder is: The longest cooking marathon (individual) is 119 hr 57 min 16 sec and was achieved by Alan Fisher (Ireland) in Matsue, Shimane, Japan, from 28 September to 3 October 2023."

Guinness World Records confirms Chef Smith of Ghana 'does not hold the GWR title' and that his certificate is not original
Guinness World Records confirms Chef Smith of Ghana 'does not hold the GWR title' and that his certificate is not original Guinness World Records confirms Chef Smith of Ghana 'does not hold the GWR title' and that his certificate is not original Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Esther Smith is in Ghana for a twin event after several years away from the music scene in Ghana. She will be performing in Kumasi at the Bantama Pentecost Church on August 25 and in Accra at the Perez Dome on August 30, 2024.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Efia Odo Rejects Kwaku Manu's Marriage Proposal on Live TV

'She’s right, I’m not her type' - Kwaku Manu responds to Efia Odo's rejection

Fancy Gadam

Fancy Gadam slams GHAMRO over shockingly low GH₵374 royalty payment

Maame Dokono

Maame Dokono slams Ghanaian film industry for lack of life lessons in movies

Area Mama: Abuja-based crossdresser reportedly murdered in cold

Area Mama: Abuja-based crossdresser reportedly murdered in cold blood