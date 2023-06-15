I’m ready to face GHAMRO in court; they can't stop me from talking —Akosua Adjepong

The controversy arose when the "Kokooko" hitmaker accused the Interim Management Committee, led by Chairman Rex Omar, of operating illegally and called for the intervention of the Attorney General's office to shut it down. Her statements sparked outrage from some executive members of GHAMRO, who threatened to sue her if she continued spreading what they deemed false information.

Mrs. Diana Hopeson, a Board Member of GHAMRO, revealed in an interview on Rainbow Radio that the organization was making preparations to take legal action against Akosua Adjepong for her alleged false claims.

However, Akosua Adjepong remains undeterred by the threats of a lawsuit and is prepared to face GHAMRO head-on. In an interview with Graphic Showbiz on June 12, 2023, she stated, "I am waiting for them. I don't care at all if they want to sue me. I am very ready for them. If they think what I have been saying are lies, and they have their truth somewhere, I am ever ready to face and confront them in court with facts."

Akosua Adjepong believes that GHAMRO's threats of legal action are unfounded and merely intended to silence her, something she is unwilling to allow. She further explained, "I'm not sure what I did wrong. What I do know is that people despise the truth, and if you tell the truth, you make enemies for yourself. They're simply threatening to sue me to get me to stop talking, and I'm not ready to comply because I want what's right to be done."