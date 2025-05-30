Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 news stories in Ghana you may have missed (26 – 30 May)

Welcome to this week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse, your go-to roundup of the biggest headlines from across Ghana.

Whether you’ve had a hectic schedule or just want the highlights, we’ve got you covered. Here are the top five stories that dominated the national conversation this week:

1. Ghana Shuts Down Washington Embassy Over GHC987 Visa Fraud

On Monday, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced the temporary closure of Ghana’s embassy in Washington D.C. in response to alarming revelations of fraud and misconduct.

The alleged fraud was linked to Fred Kwarteng, a locally recruited IT staffer who joined the mission in 2017.

Investigators claim he created an unauthorised link on the embassy’s official website, directing visa and passport applicants to his private firm, Ghana Travel Consultants (GTC).

Fees between US$29.75 and US$60 were allegedly collected outside official channels and paid directly into his personal account, which is a clear violation of Ghana’s Fees and Charges Act.

The embassy was however reopened on Thursday, May 29.

2. President Mahama Unveils 8-Pillar Plan to 'Reset' Ghana’s Economy

Speaking at the 9th Ghana CEO Summit on Monday, 26 May, President John Dramani Mahama outlined a bold eight-pillar strategy to transform Ghana’s economy.

The plan includes completing the current IMF programme, reopening domestic and international capital markets, and empowering Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

President Mahama stressed the importance of fiscal discipline, policy consistency, and building an economy that works for all Ghanaians.

3. Chairman Wontumi Arrested, Under Investigation for Fraud and Money Laundering

On Tuesday, 27 May, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi, was arrested by officials from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), shortly after leaving the CID headquarters.

He is facing investigations for alleged offences including fraud, money laundering, and causing financial loss to the state.

Though granted bail set at GH₵50 million with two justifiable sureties, he has yet to meet the conditions for release.

4. Supreme Court Dismisses Chief Justice Torkonoo’s Injunction Application

Suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo’s legal bid to halt her removal process has been unanimously rejected by the Supreme Court.

The application, filed on 21 May by former Attorney-General Godfred Dame, contested the basis for a prima facie case against her and sought to disqualify several members of the investigative committee.

However, a five-member panel led by Acting Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie dismissed the application on Wednesday, 28 May. A full ruling is expected on 12 June 2025.

5. NPP MPs Abandon Parliament to Protest Chairman Wontumi’s Detention

On Thursday, 29 May, NPP Members of Parliament marched out of Parliament House and stormed EOCO headquarters, demanding the release of Chairman Wontumi.

Led by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the MPs chanted party and national anthems, accusing EOCO and the government of political persecution.

They called the bail conditions "outrageous" and urged authorities to uphold due process.

Bonus Story: President Mahama Sacks NHIA Board Member Over Alleged Credential Fraud

President Mahama has dismissed TV host Anne Sansa Daly from the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Board, effective immediately.

The directive, communicated in a letter dated 23 May and signed by Secretary to the President Dr Callistus Mahama, did not provide official reasons.

However, multiple reports suggest the move is tied to concerns over the authenticity of her medical qualifications.

That wraps up this week’s top headlines.