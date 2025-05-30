‘Ayew cost us’ - Don Little blasts Jordan, Otto Addo after Black Stars defeat (Video)

Popular Ghanaian actor Don Little has launched a scathing attack on Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew following Ghana's disappointing 2-1 loss to Nigeria in the 2025 Unity Cup semi-final.

The diminutive entertainer, known for his passionate support of the national team, didn't hold back in his criticism of Ayew's missed opportunities during Wednesday's defeat at the GTech Community Stadium.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media platform X, Don Little expressed his frustration with the Leicester City striker's failure to capitalise on clear scoring chances that could have changed the game's outcome. He fumed:

The match was not good, although the players did well, Ayew cost us because he didn't play well at all. If you're a captain and can't score such a clear chance, then you're of no use. Ghanaians should feel free say it.

The actor's criticism went beyond just Ayew's performance, as he questioned head coach Otto Addo's decision-making during the match. Don Little suggested that the coach was too hesitant to substitute the underperforming captain when changes were needed.

Speaking in Twi, he asked:

Is the coach afraid of Ayew? I think he is.

The actor's comments reflect wider frustrations among Ghanaian fans who watched their team struggle to break down Nigeria's defence despite creating several good opportunities.

While Don Little acknowledged that the overall team performance was decent, particularly praising the new players who were given chances to shine, he felt Ayew's poor finishing proved costly.

Ghana settle for third-place play-off

The defeat means Ghana will now compete in the third-place playoff against Trinidad and Tobago, whilst Nigeria advance to Saturday's final against Jamaica at the same venue.

The actor's viral video has sparked debate among Ghanaian football fans, with some agreeing with his assessment while others defend the captain's overall contribution to the team.