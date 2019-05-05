The "My Level" hit maker" said he wanted his ex, Michy, to be like Wendy Shay, because she understands what she is doing.

"I wanted Shatta Michy to be a girl like that for me," he said.

He added: She [Wendy Shay] is the type of girl when I get, I'll marry her today.

"I think she understands what she is doing.

"She is following rules, she is obeying."

Shatta Wale broke up with his baby mama, Michy, last year following cheating and assault claims.

He accused his ex of listening to his friends who influenced her negatively.