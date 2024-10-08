ADVERTISEMENT
'I’m really grateful' - Pappy Kojo reveals his 'dream come true' collaborations

Dorcas Agambila

Pappy Kojo has expressed his delight at collaborating with Hiplife superstar KK Fosu on a new song.

In an interview with Zeal Nana Kweku Bliss on Class Xtra, Class 91.3 FM, he praised KK Fosu profusely. “You have no idea. KK is like the most humble guy ever,” the Hiphop/Hiplife star remarked.

Pappy Kojo

Struggling at times to find the right words to commend KK Fosu, Pappy Kojo concluded, “I appreciate KK so much. Honestly, these are my dreams [coming true]. And this is something I’ll have forever. I’m really, really grateful.”

Having KK Fosu featured on his song, the Awo’a hitmaker noted that it was a good reason to feel proud. “I have no regard for anyone anymore. I have a song with KK Fosu. Who are you?” he said.

He added that he was equally thrilled to have another Hiplife legend, Mzbel, on his brand new extended play (EP) titled 'Millennium 2000.' “You know when it comes to the baddies, Mzbel is like the first one. She paved the way for every baddie in Ghana. Working with her was excellent,” Pappy Kojo acknowledged.

Pappy Kojo

Through her music and fashion choices, Mzbel challenged the status quo of the 2000s and inspired many women. She was recently cited as one of the 10 essential acts for Ghana’s Hiplife revolution on grammy.com.

Pappy Kojo has announced his decision to quit music, citing the fulfilment of his childhood dreams as the reason for his retirement.

Pappy Kojo
Pappy Kojo

According to Pappy Kojo, his lifelong aspirations were to perform alongside hiplife legend Obrafour and to have a sexual relationship with a prominent Ghanaian actress. Having achieved both, he feels it is time to step away from his music career.

