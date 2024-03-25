ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

It's madness to make any LGBTQ offender go jail - Pappy Kojo kicks against bill

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian rapper Pappy Kojo recently made his stance clear on the proposed anti-LGBT+ Bill awaiting presidential assent.

Pappy Kojo
Pappy Kojo

During an episode of the "If More, Let's Divide" podcast, he didn't mince his words, sharply criticizing the idea of imprisoning individuals based on their sexual orientation.

Recommended articles

He stated, "I disagree because I feel like it's a reach for someone to be in jail or prison for, like, three years just for being who they are. I think it's mad. LGBT is just straight human rights. Putting people in jail for their sexual preference, for three to five years, is mad."

Sam George
Sam George Pulse Ghana

Pappy Kojo also suggested that personal biases might be driving support for the Bill, singling out known proponent Sam George. He remarked, "I also think it's just personal to Sam George. If you're in power, you can pretty much do whatever you want. So I think that's what he's doing."

ADVERTISEMENT

Touching on broader implications, Pappy Kojo emphasized the need to shield children from exposure to intimate matters, regardless of sexual orientation. He stressed, "Intimate matters shouldn't be exposed to kids. Whether heterosexual or homosexual, they shouldn't be exposed to kids."

Pappy Kojo's outspoken comments contribute significantly to the ongoing debate surrounding the Bill and its potential impact on human rights in Ghana.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wendy Shay

Ghanaian musicians who have survived ghastly road accidents

Kwesi Arthur

Kwesi Arthur says he is a married man now; declines to disclose wife's name

Martha Ankomah and Lilwin

I’m ready to apologize to Martha Ankomah - Lil Win throws in the towel amid suit

Ghanaian singer, songwriter and performer Fameye

Fameye teams up with Nigerian singer Patoranking on ‘Sober (Soo Bad)’