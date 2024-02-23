I’m the only one to complete a sing-a-thon, some were hospitalized - Afua Asantewaa

She cited an instance where someone who attempted to break the record, a male, was hospitalized just a day after he began, suggesting that she deserves plaudits for her effort.

Pulse Ghana

“If the outcome is not favourable, I will move and not be perturbed at all. Because I am proud that I’m the only female to have ever attempted sing-a-thon and completed it.

"There was a man who attempted sing-a-thon and was rushed to the hospital the following day. Those wishing me bad luck, if you are asked to stand on your feet for five minutes your family would buy a coffin for you. enough of the criticisms,” she fumed in a TikTok live session.

Unfortunately, Afua Asantewaa, contender for the Guinness World Record for the longest individual singing marathon has been disqualified officially today February 23, 2024.

According to a tweet, on their social media page, GWR disclosed that Afua's attempt for the longest singing marathon was not successful but hope she would attempt another record soon.

"Unfortunately Afua's Guinness World Records attempt for the longest singing marathon was not successful, but we hope that she will make another attempt soon. We've seen how inspirational it has been for her fans. The evidence check had already begun before Afua requested priority service, so we refunded her payment earlier this month. We wish Afua the best of luck with any future record attempts" GWR tweeted in response to a fan's question about Afua record.

