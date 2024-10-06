I’m worth more than $1M to compose for any political party - D-Cryme

“I am a Ghanaian, and I will not make a song for a party. You know the deals—I’m worth more than that,” D-Cryme said confidently. He went on to describe himself as a “quadruple, zillion-dollar artist”.

He also explained that while negotiations for any collaboration would involve significant numbers, his loyalty remains with the people of Ghana.

“If I want to do a song, and it’s a negotiation, you’d see the numbers with plenty zeros,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other artists who have campaigned for political campaigns

While D-Cryme stands firm in his decision to avoid political affiliations, other Ghanaian musicians have taken a different route, signing deals with political parties during campaign seasons. One notable example is highlife legend Daddy Lumba, who composed campaign songs for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2008 elections. His song, Nana Is A Winner, became an anthem during the campaign, solidifying his association with the party.

ece-auto-gen

Similarly, gospel artist Nacee has been notably involved in political campaigns. In 2016, he released the song Onaapo, which became an iconic anthem for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the elections. The song’s infectious rhythm and message of victory resonated with many Ghanaians, even beyond political circles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nacee Pulse Ghana

On the other hand, Shatta Wale made headlines when his song Mahama Paper was adopted by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 2016 elections. However, Shatta Wale did not publicly endorse the party.