Irene Logan changes name to Grace Osei after becoming born-again

Dorcas Agambila

Renowned Ghanaian singer Irene Logan has announced her decision to adopt a new identity and now wishes to be called Grace Osei.

“I was born Irene Elizabeth Grace Logan. My entire life story and journey has been a journey of faith and grace. Nothing else made more sense than to fully embrace that name. For me, Grace is a strong statement and a personal declaration of faith,” she shared.

Reflecting on her transition from secular music to gospel, Logan explained, “The shift was not difficult for me. I have always felt the call to spread the gospel, so the decision to leave the ‘world’ behind was more of a natural progression.”

She further elaborated, “I’ve always had that within me. The moment I decided to step fully into the gospel, it didn’t feel difficult at all. It was just like coming home.”

Regarding balancing her thriving music career with her personal life, she emphasised that with clear understanding and communication, it is not as challenging as people might think.

“Love and career are not difficult to balance at all. Once you know your role in the two, there will be no problem at all. As a Christian woman, I understand depending on the Holy Spirit to guide me in all things is wisdom.”

Logan also revealed that her husband is integral to her ministry: “My husband and I minister together all the time. He is a solid teacher of the word of God and we are both ministers of the gospel. So, yes, sometimes, we minister together. I sing and he preaches. Christ is our foundation.”

She added, “Also, we practice good communication and patience with one another. There is mutual respect and love for each other. We are very happy and blessed.”

This change in Irene Logan’s identity comes just a few months after she tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

