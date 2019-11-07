She made this revelation during an interview on ‘The Zone’ with Jon Germain on Starr FM on Thursday, November 7.

According to the “Run Away” hitmaker, she contacted Gyo – who is well known for his classic music videos – to shoot a music video for her.

But after paying him, he gave some excuses about the whereabouts of the video file and since then hasn’t made the video available neither did he refund her money.

“I saved up so much money from performances, scouted for location, paid Gyo Gyimah of Phamous Philms for a music video, and for more than 10 years, I haven’t seen the video,” she revealed. “Gyo Gyimah said the video mysteriously vanished from his machine.”

She continued: “He told me his computer crashed and then it will be retrieved, but upon numerous calls to him, he didn’t even return the calls nor my videos, not to talk of a refund.”

