I started smoking after 'Stars of the Future' fame - Irene Logan opens up on addictions

Though it all seemed good for the singer then, she has revealed that being thrown into the spotlight threw a huge challenge to her because that saw her engaging in acts she is not used to.

“I started smoking cigarettes at the beginning of my burst into the limelight after Stars of the Future, probably after one year. Mind you I’m from a very protected family. My mom never smoked. I never saw my dad smoking. My parents don’t even drink alcohol," she said.

Speaking during an interview to promote her new Gospel song, she continued “so just having that freedom to get out there and being exposed, trying to fit in. Sitting around places where I could see people boldly smoking looked very attractive, I wanted to try it. So I tried it," she added.

"And I remember the first time I started smoking, I was coughing, and everyone was laughing at me. And I was so upset because I wanted to conquer it. So that’s how I started practicing,” she added.

Irene Logan performs at Rawlings' State burial Pulse Ghana

Irene disclosed that she drove herself into depression. as she went from a few sticks to a pack a day and then two packs of cigarettes per day. However, the singer who has now turned a new leaf to become a gospel has been able to quit her smoking addiction.