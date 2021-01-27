The Ghanaian songstress sang Andy Williams’ the Impossible Dream' song and according to her, the family requested it because it is a favourite tune of the former Ghanaian President.

Irene Logan's performance at the ceremony attended by top dignitaries including H.E Nana Addo and his wife, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with his wife, Ex-Prez John Agyekum Kuffuor and John Dramani Mahama, has seen her trending on Twitter.

Irene Logan

Fans have been commenting on the singer's vocal prowess. A Twitter user @ShattaDede wrote, "Irene Logan has been underrated, Charlie. The girl is good".

Another Twitter user, @cheremaah, tweeted "Irene Logan's vocals top top So underrated. There's this thing about her we all miss. I wish she'd go back to giving good music". See the post below plus more reactions.