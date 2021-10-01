'It blew my waakye business' - Reggie Rockstone speaks on Shatta Wale dissing him

“I blame Reggie Rockstone for even bringing rap to Ghana because he himself, he has not made an impact with rap,” Shatta Wale said” In reply, Reggie Rockstone reminded Shatta Wale that he is also started as a rapper during his days as Bandana.

However, according to Reggie Rockstone, Shatta's attack on him was a blessing in disguise because it turned out to be a great form of advertisement which went a long way to boost his waakye business.

Speaking to Kingdom FM in an interview, he said “I’m not going to lie to you but God works in mysterious ways, he mentioned my waakye and then from there my waakye just blew. A number of people didn’t know I sell waakye meanwhile I’ve been selling waakye for over ten years. At the time that he mentioned it, it gave me a new audience".

"I also understand the game so when he mentioned it, I started talking about my waakye and afterwards I released the jar waakye and it caught fire,” Reggied added.

Asked if he has thanked Shatta Wale for the publicity for his waakye business, Reggie Rockstone replied that “Shatta Wale is my guy he hasn’t been there since then but I’m sure he sends his boys to come and buy for him".