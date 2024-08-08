ADVERTISEMENT
It is only a fool who will meet Bawumia and still be poor - DJ Azonto

Dorcas Agambila

In a recent revelation that has stirred considerable discussion, DJ Azonto, popular Ghanaian musician, made a bold statement about the value of meeting with high-profile figures.

DJ Azonto is known for his ‘Fa no fom’ hit song has for weeks being on the neck of the Vice President and NPP Presidential candidate Dr Bawumia for using his song without seeking his permission.

In his series of rants, he stated that he was suing Dr Bawumia for $10 million a suit some people considered to be foolish.

Fast forward, DJ Azonto appeared at an NPP-sponsored event to perform and even went ahead to endorse Dr Bawumia as the preferred candidate going into the 2024 General Elections.

In an interview with Mercury Quaye on Hitz FM after his shocking appearance at the NPP event, he was quizzed if he had sorted out his $10 million suit against the Vice President.

He responded that he seen the Vice President and everything had been sorted out.

"Yes I have seen the President, and it is only a fool who will meet the Vice President and still be poor, the slogan It's possible is there for a reason and I will give each and everyone of my supporters 1 million each."

In May this year, the Ghanaian musician criticised the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Bawumia, for what he described as the unfair use of his intellectual property.

This followed an incident where the Vice President was seen dancing to DJ Azonto's song 'Fa No Fom' during a campaign rally in Nalerigu, in the Northeast Region. According to the musician's management, Dr. Bawumia used the song without consent.

