Recently, musicians Lasmid and Mr Drew also parted ways with the label. For record labels, it can be heart-wrenching to invest time, money, and energy into budding artists, only to have them sever ties just when they start gaining popularity and becoming lucrative.

While some artists choose to go independent, others inflict further pain by leaving for richer and bigger record labels, leaving their former label behind.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Kaywa, whose real name is David Kojo Kyei, shared that he prefers to entrust his former artists to God rather than curse them or speak ill of them.

“I know how painful it can be to invest in new artistes only for them to leave when they reach their peak but that is life. If I should consider all these, I would not sign on any artiste again but one thing I tell myself is that I am building national assets.

“Everyone knows the role I played in the lives of all the artistes who left my record label. The little impact I made in their careers is enough joy for me and if they become like the Sarkodies, Shatta Wales and Stonebwoys, I will take the credit for that. Dr Duncan might not be very wealthy but everyone knows what he did for Sarkodie”,

Kaywa addressed the challenges of signing artists, with poaching being the most significant problem. He expressed his displeasure with individuals or other record labels enticing artists away with tempting offers.

He appealed to poachers to work with the original record labels instead of approaching artists through backdoor channels and convincing them to leave.

When asked if he would consider working with any of his former artists if they ever returned, Kaywa made it clear that it would not be possible. He stated that at Highly Spiritual record label, their policy is that once an artist exits, there is no comeback. While they can maintain a good relationship, working with the label again is not an option.

