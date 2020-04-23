According to court documents filed in New York, a professional photographer Steve Sands who photographed a photo the “Ain’t It Funny” singer shared, is suing her with her management over copyright infringement.

The image in question was posted by 50-year-old the in 2017 and according to a report by Fox News, Sands is now arguing that it was used without his permission to “promote their brand” to her millions of Instagram followers.

“Defendants did not license the Photograph from Plaintiff for its Website, nor did Defendants have Plaintiff’s permission or consent to publish the Photograph on its Website,” the lawsuit reads and at the back of it, Sands’ legal team is demanding $150,000 settlement.

Sands’ attorney, Richard Liebowitz, told the news portal in a statement that: “This is an example of celebrities using photographers photographs without permission to brand themselves on social media. The number of likes the photograph receives coupled with their number of social media followers is a tool to commercialize their posts.”

On the other hand, Representatives for Lopez did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.