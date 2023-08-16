John Dumelo loses mother

In a Facebook post, John Dumelo said "My heart is broken. My dear mother passed away peacefully yesterday….my number one supporter. Heaven has gained an angel". The actor shared the sad news with fond photos of his mother.

John Dumelo's mother was a retired customs officer. The cause of her death is not yet known. The news has since been attracting tributes and consolation from the fans and friends of John Dumelo.

Commenting on the post, TV presenter Berla Mundi said "Oh no!!!!!! So sorry John. May God strengthen your family!!!!" with Adjetey Anang adding that "Ooo no! sincere condolences John! 💔God knows best. May she rest peacefully".

"Oww so sorry. My very own aunty. May she rest in peace. May you and the family be comforted," Gifty Anti said

The sad news comes at a crucial time for John Dumelo as just three days ago, he has been officially announced as the NDC's parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wugon constituency.

In a statement issued by the party, it said the decision was taken after a consultative meeting with all the aspirants.

"Upon further consultation with the party hierarchy and after engaging in constructive discussions with all the aspirants, we are pleased to inform the general public that the two other aspirants have graciously accepted to give the nod to Mr. John Dumelo to represent the party".

"As a result of this harmonious agreement, we proudly endorse and present Mr. John Dumelo as the official NDC parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency for the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections", the party declared.

It added: "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the other aspirants who have demonstrated their loyalty to the party and its values by making this selfless decision for the greater good of the NDC and the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency".

"We call upon all party members, supporters, constituents, and the public to rally behind Mr. John Dumelo and support his campaign wholeheartedly. Together, let us work towards the shared goal of securing victory for the NDC in Ayawaso West Wuogon and building the Ghana we want together", it urged.

"We sincerely appreciate the efforts of the party hierarchy in reaching this consensus".

This follows the concession of fellow aspirant Fred Nuamah to Dumelo, a situation that the party said was a "significant development in our parliamentary candidate selection process for the 2024 general elections".