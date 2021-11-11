A photo of a fair young man with diastema has gone viral, especially the caption by another user who said his teeth-gap is like the English flag.
Jon Benjamin descends on Ameyaw Debrah for publicly ridiculing social media user
Former British High Commissioner to Ghana and diplomat Jon Benjamin chastises popular Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah for making public fun of a social media user.
Ameyaw Debrah, in a tweet on November 11, mentioned Jon Benjamin asking him if he agrees that the diastema of the unidentified man is like that of the flag of England.
Meanwhile, Jon Benjamin, who hasn't tweeted anything Ghana-related for a while, quoted Ameyaw Debrah, telling him it was wrong to do so.
Jon Benjamin was frank to tell Ameyaw Debrah that making fun of someone's appearance is offensive and unnecessary.
"@ameyaw112 - no, I don't agree. I think making public fun of people's natural appearance is a cheap shot, offensive and unnecessary - and it's beneath you to amplify it," he said in a tweet.
Ameyaw Debrah ate the humble pie and agreed to what Jon Benjamin had told him. He responded: "I agree."
A lot of tweeps also supported the former High Commissioner.
Twitter user Kwame Colerangle said: "Very good. Know when and where the lines have to be drawn."
Another user, Godsgift2ghanagirls, added: "Sɛ you have collected your eyes top."
