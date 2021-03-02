The Adesa We Kanda-based media house which owns TV3, 3FM, Onua FM among other TV/Radio stations, has announced that ace Ghanaian broadcaster, Dizfa Bampoh, has joined its outfit.

Dzifa Bampoh worked with Joy FM for about 12 years, where she became a household name in the media space for her delivery, commanding voice, intelligence and asking politicians the hard questions in the easiest way until she resigned in 2017.

Dzifa Bampoh

The ace newscaster served as host of Newsnight alongside Evans Mensah, and rose through the ranks to become News Editor at the outfit before her resignation to join Tullow Oil as Public Relations Officer for the petroleum giants but resigned in December 2020.

According to new information, Dzifa Bampoh has now joined TV3's parent company to mark her return to the Media fraternity. However, the role Dzifa will be playing has not been communicated yet apart from social media outlets of Media General welcoming her onboard.

A post on TV3's Twitter page reads "welcome to the family, Dzifa Bampoh. We're ecstatic to have you onboard" and confirming her arrival she tweeted "Thank You @tv3_ghana @MGNewsGH Happy to join MGTeam" in response - see the tweets below.

Dzifa Bampoh will join her former Multimedia colleague, Roland Walker, who returned to TV3 last year. Media General can now boast of Berla Mundi, Cookie Tee, MzGee, Giovani Caleb, Anita Akua Akuffo, among others who moved form other media house to join Media General.