Joyce Blessing finally open to marrying again, says 'love is a beautiful thing'

The award-winning artist offered advice to those seeking relationships, encouraging them to prioritise their peace of mind over trying to constantly please their partners.

Pulse Ghana

Reflecting on her own experiences, she said, "What I have been through and my past experience, I will use it to protect the new one that I’m going to enter. I think marriage is a beautiful thing, love is a beautiful thing."

She added, "When you meet someone who understands you and loves you just as you are, you can be yourself every time, it’s very important."

Joyce Blessing and Dave Joy's Dramatic Divorce

Pulse Ghana

Joyce Blessing went through a dramatic divorce. She has been accused of cheating on her husband, but she trashed the reports.

Peace FM's Kwesi Aboagye alleged that Dave Joy carried out a DNA test without the consent of the gospel singer and discovered that one of their three children was not his, but in her response, she said I have never dated two guys at the same time".

