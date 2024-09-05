ADVERTISEMENT
Joyce Blessing finally open to marrying again, says 'love is a beautiful thing'

Selorm Tali

Gospel singer Joyce Blessing has expressed her continued belief in love and marriage despite the challenges she has faced in her personal life.

Joyce Blessing
In an interview on 3FM on September 3rd, 2024, Joyce Blessing shared that, although her past experiences were difficult, she remains open to the idea of marrying again, describing it as a "beautiful thing."

The award-winning artist offered advice to those seeking relationships, encouraging them to prioritise their peace of mind over trying to constantly please their partners.

Joyce Blessing
Reflecting on her own experiences, she said, "What I have been through and my past experience, I will use it to protect the new one that I’m going to enter. I think marriage is a beautiful thing, love is a beautiful thing."

She added, "When you meet someone who understands you and loves you just as you are, you can be yourself every time, it’s very important."

Joyce Blessing and her husband
Joyce Blessing went through a dramatic divorce. She has been accused of cheating on her husband, but she trashed the reports.

Peace FM's Kwesi Aboagye alleged that Dave Joy carried out a DNA test without the consent of the gospel singer and discovered that one of their three children was not his, but in her response, she said I have never dated two guys at the same time".

Joyce Blessing's marriage to her former manager, Dave Joy, ended after nearly ten years, with allegations of infidelity on both sides. The couple shares three children. Despite the challenges, she remains hopeful for the future of love and marriage.

