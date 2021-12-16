Peace FM's Kwesi Aboagye alleged that Dave Joy carried out the DNA test without the consent of the Gospel singer and discovered that one of the three children was not his.
Joyce Blessing speaks amidst DNA saga; says 'I have never dated 2 guys at the same time'
Unbreakable Joyce Blessing is standing firm amidst reports about an alleged DNA test that claims one of her children is for her ex-husband.
Indirectly responding to the allegation, Joyce Blessing says it annoys her when people from nowhere talk about her as if they knew her well, especially when they have never come into contact with her personally.
In a report by 3news.com, Joyce Blessing has stated that “I have never dated two guys at the same time. Nooooo. I have never gone out with two men at the same time. And I never dated any guy before my marriage. It is really annoying o".
"I don’t like people who talk about others like they’ve known them for long. Meanwhile, they have never met the person in question,” the website reported her to have said.
However, she refused to say anything about the DNA speculations but she concluded that “I believe everybody deserves a second chance, and this is because the downfall of a man doesn’t mark his end. So I will give a second chance to anyone".
Joyce Blessing and her ex-husband, Dave Joy, went through a messy divorce last year. Since then, the estranged couple never see eye to eye and things continue to get worse between them.
