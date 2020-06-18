The two estranged spouses clashed during an interview on Neat FM over concerns on Joyce Blessing splitting with her record label, which happens to be run by her estranged husband, who as well doubled as her manager.

According to the Gospel singer, her marital issue is affecting her career now because Dave Joy, has even denied her access to her social media pages.

Speaking during the interview which her estranged husband joined via phone call, Joyce disclosed that she has tried to create a new YouTube account to continue her career but Dave Joy, under his record label, reports the videos to YouTube as copyright infringement and the videos get taken down.

However, according to Dave Joy, he is not the one personally behind that action but another firm which works for the label is responsible for that. A comment, his estranged wife disagreed with and labelled him as a liar.

The two, who were once caught in a fight over custody of their children, had a back and forth on the radio which has left many fans worried for her. Nevertheless, Dave Joy has agreed to have a meeting with her for a way forward. Watch the video below for more.