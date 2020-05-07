Pulse.com.gh is gathering that the Gospel musician and her husband, Dave Joy, who also plays the role as her manager, are parting ways in a way that is causing a messy divorce drama which has been leaked to Ghanaian news blogs.

A video making rounds on social media shows that the “Boot For Boot” singer stormed the house of her husband’s sister to pick up her children and that turned into a near fight situation which has seen neighbours gathered around to witness the confrontation.

In the recorded video of the clash, the Gospel singer has been captured at her sister-in-law's house, with her car parked to block the main gate of the house. Pulse.com.gh can not independently confirm yet what is causing the split between the singer and her husband but according to reports, it is the man who is calling for the divorce.

Watch the video for scenes from the confrontation between Joyce and her sister-in-law.