Juju in Kumawood: LilWin blames pastors for misleading actors with false revelations

He alleged that "these pastors have become agents of destruction, damaging relationships, friendships, and families."

LilWin noted that Kumawood actors often react negatively when meeting their colleagues, attributing this behaviour to the false revelations they receive from pastors.

He also mentioned having to resolve conflicts among his colleagues that stemmed from these false revelations.

LilWin shared his own experiences, disclosing that he avoided church for an extended period due to the actions of some pastors.

Portia Asare on juju in Kumawood

Ghanaian Kumawood actress Portia Asare Boateng has shed light on the significant challenges facing the Kumawood movie industry.

According to her, the decline of the industry is attributable to internal conflicts and spiritual sabotage.

In an interview with Ahodwo TV, she discussed the negative impact of hatred and lack of unity among colleagues, which she said has led to a decrease in both the production and quality of Kumawood films.

“People are asking why Kumawood is dead; it is because of hatred! People are using spiritual means to sabotage their colleagues instead of loving and supporting each other,” she said.