Juju in Kumawood: LilWin blames pastors for misleading actors with false revelations

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, has accused certain pastors of creating enmity between actors.

In an interview with B Ice, LilWin claimed that many celebrities struggle with unhealthy relationships with their peers due to the influence of specific pastors and prophets.

He alleged that "these pastors have become agents of destruction, damaging relationships, friendships, and families."

LilWin noted that Kumawood actors often react negatively when meeting their colleagues, attributing this behaviour to the false revelations they receive from pastors.

He also mentioned having to resolve conflicts among his colleagues that stemmed from these false revelations.

LilWin shared his own experiences, disclosing that he avoided church for an extended period due to the actions of some pastors.

Ghanaian Kumawood actress Portia Asare Boateng has shed light on the significant challenges facing the Kumawood movie industry.

According to her, the decline of the industry is attributable to internal conflicts and spiritual sabotage.

In an interview with Ahodwo TV, she discussed the negative impact of hatred and lack of unity among colleagues, which she said has led to a decrease in both the production and quality of Kumawood films.

“People are asking why Kumawood is dead; it is because of hatred! People are using spiritual means to sabotage their colleagues instead of loving and supporting each other,” she said.

Portia Asare Boateng recounted personal experiences of being targeted by some of her colleagues in the industry. She described how people she trusted used spiritual attacks to undermine her progress.

