Kumawood actress, Portia Asare marries again

Berlinda Entsie

The actress marries her missing rib in a beautiful ceremony.

Portia Asare and her husband

Kumawood actress, Portia Asare Boateng has walked down the aisle again with her new found rib.

This follows the collapse of her first marriage to Rev John Wilberforce Aidoo, with who she said she was very unhappy.

According to the actress, whose marriage ended three years ago, there was no point in staying in the marriage when she was not happy.

In a video that is flying on social media, Portia is clad in a beautiful local kente fabric with her styled in the same cloth.

The couple is seen with smiles and contentment as they take this journey of faith to remain life-long partners.

Congratulations to the latest couple. Everyone at Pulse.com.gh wishes Portia and her husband the best in their union.

Below are the phots and video of Portia with her husband during their traditional marriage:

