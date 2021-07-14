RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Official: All The elegant photos from Kumawood actress, Portia Asare's wedding

Kumawood actress, Portia Asare is the latest celebrity bride in town.

Portia Asare and her husband
Portia Asare and her husband

Kumawood actress, Portia Asare Boateng has tied the knot with her new found love Raymond.

The couple’s traditional marriage photos show how joyous they are while taking this step.

The bride, Portia wore an elegant green Kente combo ensemble flaunting her curves to her husband.

She paired her floor-sleeping dress with a wrapped black hairstyle which makes her looked extraordinary on her big day.

Raymond, on the other hand, look dapper in his wrapped Kente cloth that matched his wife’s stunning apparel.

Congratulations to the couple and Pulse.com.gh wishes them a lifetime of joy as they take this bold step.

