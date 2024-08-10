Kalybos shockingly reveals Kumawood juju caused his near-fatal accident

In a recent discussion on Game TV, Kalybos opened up about a disturbing ordeal he experienced during a movie shoot in Kumasi. He revealed how his life was put in danger after receiving serious threats from a Kumasi-based actor.

Pulse Ghana

"I shot a movie in Kumasi, I came back to Accra, and returned to Kumasi again for another project. On set, one of the actors, I don't even know him, approached me and asked why I came from Accra to take their spot. He then threatened me and said, 'I'll see if I can continue with the job.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalybos further recounted how this incident was followed by a serious car accident, which he believes was linked to the threat he received. "If you cannot attest to such happenings then you'd doubt it. The first major car accident I had; I believe was in tune with such. This was before COVID, in 2019," he stated.

Kwaku Manu Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, actor Kwaku Manu has urged his colleagues in the industry to protect themselves spiritually. While he personally doesn’t believe in juju, he acknowledged its existence and the fact that some actors might practice it.

The ongoing discussion about using black charm in Kumawood continues to spark debate, raising concerns about the safety and well-being of those in the industry.