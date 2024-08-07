ADVERTISEMENT
'Too much juju and hatred'— Portia Asare on why Kumawood is ‘dead’

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian Kumawood actress Portia Asare Boateng has shed light on the significant challenges facing the Kumawood movie industry.

Portia Asare
In an interview with Ahodwo TV, she discussed the negative impact of hatred and lack of unity among colleagues, which she said has led to a decrease in both the production and quality of Kumawood films.

Portia Asare
“People are asking why Kumawood is dead; it is because of hatred! People are using spiritual means to sabotage their colleagues instead of loving and supporting each other,” she said.

Portia Asare Boateng recounted personal experiences of being targeted by some of her colleagues in the industry. She described how people she trusted used spiritual attacks to undermine her progress.

Portia Asare
“People I used to eat with, people I trusted, were among those who tried to destroy me using witchcraft. I was shocked. If you kill me, you won’t replace me. Your work is different from someone else’s work. So why are you doing this?” she said.

However, she chose not to name specific individuals involved in these actions. Her candid revelations have sparked reactions from Kumawood movie lovers, who have expressed their sadness over the industry's decline.

Portia Asare also confirmed rumours of her divorce three years after her second marriage in 2021.

This comes after social media reports in 2023 alleged that her second marriage to Raymond Kwaku Marfo had collapsed, with claims that Marfo was a serial womaniser.

The actress confirmed that she had indeed divorced her husband but said that she would remain resilient and faithful to God despite her situation.

Portia Asare and her husband
This revelation marks the second divorce for the actress. Portia Asare was previously married to Pastor John Wilberforce Aidoo in 2013, but the marriage ended before she returned to the public eye in 2019.

