'Juliana' is one of the old-time classic songs that will send you to the dance floor the moment it starts playing, sadly, the man behind is gone. Reports indicate that he died on Monday, August 24, 2020, out of ulcer.

A cousin to the deceased, who identified herself as Mariam, confirmed the sad news in a report by adomonline.com. According to her K2 was found lying unconscious in his room on the day of the incident after he asked to take a nap.

READ ALSO: Cardi B and Offset head to court to battle divorce

“He asked for us to buy porridge for him but went to his room to sleep and because we were used to him staying in his room for long hours, we didn’t bother to wake him up. So around 12:pm, we went to check but he was still asleep and again at 2:pm, an aunty went back but found him lying on the floor of his room,” she narrated.

Continuing her narration, Mariam added that K2 was rushed to a nearby clinic but was referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he passed around midnight. She detailed that the family wasn't aware the late singer was battling any health condition but the doctor’s autopsy indicates that he died of ulcer.

K2 was survived by two kids; a boy aged 11 and a girl of five years. His family has set Saturday, September 19, 2020, to lay him to rest at Breman, House No 13 Blk E Nkontwima near transformer in the Ashanti region.

In loving memory, check out K2's 'Juliana' song in the video below.