Kafui Danku blames NPP government for being charged GHC1000 for braids at the salon

Dorcas Agambila

Actress Kafui Danku is blaming the NPP government for being charged GHC1000 when she went to a salon at East Legon to braid her hair.

Kafui shared her terrible salon experience in a Facebook post earlier today explaining how the salon owner was rude and upset because her guest didn't say hello.

She expressed her disbelief at the bad treatment and how she was charged over 1000 Ghs for braids even though she was willing to pay.

She also mentioned feeling sorry for the young girls working in such a poorly managed salon. Kafui also took a moment to express her frustration by adding that she blames the NPP government for her experience.

I can’t get over the bad experience I had yesterday at braid lounge in east Legon .

“That woman is rude and the worst service provider I’ve encountered. She charged me 1000 plus Ghs for braids which I was willing to pay but had issues just because my guest didn’t say hello ! “Anokwa ! “Truly, I pity those young girls working in such lousy salon!

I went to church today o, so I’ll leave it here.“Who even charges 1000 ghs for common braids! “For such charges, service should be top notch. “I blame the NPP government for all this.(sic)”

Kafui's post have since generated a lot of reactions.

