The rapper, whose family have made known his struggle in dealing with bipolar disorder, has been on a rant against 'white media' and unfair treatment of artistes by major record labels and according to him, it is a warfare that could see him murdered.

Kanye this week, went hard on record labels with series tweets that saw him even dropping his Grammy Award plaque in a W.C and peeing on it, a tweet that went viral and sparked wild mixed reactions online.

Hours after that post, the "Ye" rapper tweeted "Northy I am going to war and putting my life on the line and if I am murdered don’t ever let white media tell you I wasn't a good man".

Kanye West with Kim Kardashian and their children

He, who has other 3 children with Kim Kardashian, concluded the tweet which came with his first daughter's picture by saying that " when people threaten to take you out of my life just know I love you". However, Kanye deleted the tweet later but not before it was screen-grabbed by many, see it below.