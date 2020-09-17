His action comes after a Twitter rant today protesting the American music industry and how record labels use complicated contracts to tie artistes down.

He started his long rant by slamming Universal Music Group for refusing to share details of the cost involved in mastering records and how his children can own them in his absence.

“Everyone please cover me in prayer ... I am one of the most famous people on the planet and universal wont tell me what my masters cost because they know I can afford them ... black masters matter,” he tweeted.

He continued: “Everyone at Universal and Vivendi please understand that I will do everything in my legal power and use my voice until all artist contracts are changed starting with getting my masters for my children I will not stop I promise you I’m am petty and very personal”.

He then released page by page of his contract with Universal Music and added that his action is going to change the music industry for good.

“This moment is going to change the music industry for good ... I feel so humbled and blessed that god has put me in a strong enough position to do this ... Everyone keep praying ... Its working ... I am on my knees this morning.”

A few minutes later, he shared a video showing a Grammy award in a toilet while someone urinates on it.

It’s unclear if he is the one behind it, however, it appears the Grammys in the toilet is his, plus his brand shoe appeared in the video.

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

He added that: “90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there’s all these hidden costs like the “distribution fees” many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying.”

Kanye West has a total of 21 Grammys.