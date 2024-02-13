The upcoming premiere of American Idol on ABC this Sunday (Feb. 18) will mark the show's 22nd season overall, and it will also signify Perry's seventh and final season as a judge.
Katy Perry announces departure from American Idol show
Katy Perry is bidding farewell to her role on American Idol and to embark on a new chapter in her music journey.
Perry shared the news during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night (Feb. 12), expressing her fondness for the show while revealing her desire to explore the world and potentially release new music.
Since its revival by ABC in 2018, Perry has served as a judge alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.
"I believe this upcoming season of Idol will likely be my last," Perry revealed. "While I cherish my time on Idol and the connection it has provided me with the heart of America, I feel compelled to march to the beat of my own drum and experience life beyond the confines of the show."
Perry is enthusiastic about her upcoming performance at the Rock In Rio festival in Brazil this September, viewing it as a significant opportunity. "It's incredibly thrilling. A monumental moment," she expressed regarding her inclusion in the festival lineup.
By stepping away from her regular role on Idol, Perry sees it as an opportunity to embrace new opportunities and artistic endeavours. "Let's just say I'm making room for my creative evolution," she remarked.
Perry's artistic endeavours extend beyond her television commitments. Litmus Music, a catalogue rights company backed by the Carlyle Group LP, recently acquired the rights to five of her studio albums released under Capitol Records, including her Grammy-nominated Teenage Dream.
According to reports from Billboard, Litmus reportedly paid $225 million for Perry's stake in the master recording royalties and music publishing rights to these albums, which span from 2008 to 2020.
