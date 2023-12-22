Keke Palmers ex boyfriend alleges that she was abusive in their relationship

This comes months after Palmer accused Jackson of domestic violence, was granted a retraining order against him and full temporary custody of their nine-month old son, Leodis. At the time, Palmer shared images with the judge to show that she was abused.

According to TMZ, Jackson claims that Palmer consistently became agitated during their relationship and was aggressive, especially after ingesting alcohol. He then added that she physically attacked him for years, alleging an instance when Palmer punched him back in 2021 and then apologised for it. He claims that he has text messages of her apologising for the 2021 incident.

Jackson also noted that in January 2022 during his birthday celebration, she allegedly punched him again, leaving marks on his body. Jackson also claimed that Palmer choked him in February 2022.

The document also alleges that in March 2023, Palmer verbally abused him about an overflowing shower, blamed him for it and called him names like a "b**ch, a punk ass, and a loser."

“I tried to de-escalate the situation and she became more enraged. I left the house to avoid further conflict. That night, she sent me several emails,” he claimed in the docs.

He is now requesting that the judge issues an order for her to stay at least 100 yards away from him.

This series of unfortunate events for the couple began in July when Palmer attended an Usher concert in a sheer Givenchy dress and was serenaded by the singer. Jackson at the time publicly shamed her for the dress.

Palmer and Jackson ended their relationship and continued to co-parent their child, but after Palmer's restraining order was granted on the grounds of Jacksons domestic abuse the court ordered him to stay 100 yards away from her and their son.