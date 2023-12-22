ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Keke Palmers ex boyfriend alleges that she was abusive in their relationship

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He also filed his own restraining order against her.

Things have made a turn for the worse between Keke Palmer and her baby daddy Darius Jackson [Juan Ocampo/Getty Images]
Things have made a turn for the worse between Keke Palmer and her baby daddy Darius Jackson [Juan Ocampo/Getty Images]

Recommended articles

This comes months after Palmer accused Jackson of domestic violence, was granted a retraining order against him and full temporary custody of their nine-month old son, Leodis. At the time, Palmer shared images with the judge to show that she was abused.

According to TMZ, Jackson claims that Palmer consistently became agitated during their relationship and was aggressive, especially after ingesting alcohol. He then added that she physically attacked him for years, alleging an instance when Palmer punched him back in 2021 and then apologised for it. He claims that he has text messages of her apologising for the 2021 incident.

Keke Palmer and Darius welcomed their son Leo in February 2023
Keke Palmer and Darius welcomed their son Leo in February 2023 Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Jackson also noted that in January 2022 during his birthday celebration, she allegedly punched him again, leaving marks on his body. Jackson also claimed that Palmer choked him in February 2022.

The document also alleges that in March 2023, Palmer verbally abused him about an overflowing shower, blamed him for it and called him names like a "b**ch, a punk ass, and a loser."

“I tried to de-escalate the situation and she became more enraged. I left the house to avoid further conflict. That night, she sent me several emails,” he claimed in the docs.

He is now requesting that the judge issues an order for her to stay at least 100 yards away from him.

Stills from Palmer's CCTV camera showing her altercation with Jackson.[Page six]
Stills from Palmer's CCTV camera showing her altercation with Jackson.[Page six] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This series of unfortunate events for the couple began in July when Palmer attended an Usher concert in a sheer Givenchy dress and was serenaded by the singer. Jackson at the time publicly shamed her for the dress.

Palmer and Jackson ended their relationship and continued to co-parent their child, but after Palmer's restraining order was granted on the grounds of Jacksons domestic abuse the court ordered him to stay 100 yards away from her and their son.

Another image Palmer had submitted to the court [Page six]
Another image Palmer had submitted to the court [Page six] Pulse Nigeria
Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Emeka Ike and his ex-wife Suzanne Rero Ike

I was depressed, lost my property and kids – Emeka Ike recounts failed marriage

Victoria Lebene and Eugene

I married Nkonkonsa because he is wise - Victoria Lebene

Selina Boateng

I went through depression in U.S after childbirth; Selina Boateng on weight gain and more

Samini and Shatta Wale

'Shut up I beg' - Samini blasts Shatta Wale after he mocked #PlayGhana advocates