Stonebwoy in a recent post, shared a photo of his early days in his music career when he was Samini’s protégé, stating that the new up and coming artistes are impatient and ungrateful.

The post sparked rumours of his split with Kelvin Boy who is his protégé and though there is no confirmation that he was referring to him in his post, some fans have labelled Kelvyn as the ingrate Stonebwoy was addressing.

READ ALSO: Fella Makafui breaks the internet with her 'tundra' in Paris

Upon checks on the Bhim President’s Instagram account, he isn’t following his protégé and this has further fueled rumour, pushing a fan to question Kelvyn Boy about what is happening and he has replied.

Dropping a comment under a post by Kelvyn Boy, @bryson_helson wrote: “it’s never too late to clear the airwaves Anada. I seriously hate it when the people are trying to tag you as ungrateful lately!” In reply, the singer wrote“God Knows” and added an emoji to depict peace.

See the screenshot below.