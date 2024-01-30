Taking to X, he highlighted that some of the wealthiest and cleanest individuals he knows are heavy smokers, urging his followers to discard such judgments.
Don’t do drugs – Kelvyn Boy advises youth after quitting smoking
Ghanaian afrobeats artiste, Kelvyn Boy, recently challenged stereotypes about smokers, refuting the misconception that they are inherently untidy and disorderly.
“smokers are dirty and rowdy…maybe then but I know some of the richest and cleanest of humans who are heavy smokers Dead that thought today.”
Kelvyn Boy disclosed that he himself used to smoke but has since quit, cautioning against drug use.
According to him, he has stopped smoking after many years of patronising the drug for recreational purposes.
"MISCONCEPTION: smokers are dirty and rowdy…maybe then but I know some of the richest and cleanest of humans who are heavy smokers.
Dead that thought today . Your favorite artiste smokes for crying out loud. But I’ve quit. Don’t do drugs guys" he said.
Kelvyn Boy said though some of the top musicians in Ghana are smokers, it is not a good practice for the youth to emulate.
