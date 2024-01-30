Don’t do drugs – Kelvyn Boy advises youth after quitting smoking

“smokers are dirty and rowdy…maybe then but I know some of the richest and cleanest of humans who are heavy smokers Dead that thought today.”

Kelvyn Boy Pulse Ghana

Kelvyn Boy disclosed that he himself used to smoke but has since quit, cautioning against drug use.

According to him, he has stopped smoking after many years of patronising the drug for recreational purposes.

"MISCONCEPTION: smokers are dirty and rowdy…maybe then but I know some of the richest and cleanest of humans who are heavy smokers.

Dead that thought today . Your favorite artiste smokes for crying out loud. But I’ve quit. Don’t do drugs guys" he said.