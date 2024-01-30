ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Don’t do drugs – Kelvyn Boy advises youth after quitting smoking

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian afrobeats artiste, Kelvyn Boy, recently challenged stereotypes about smokers, refuting the misconception that they are inherently untidy and disorderly.

Kelvyn Boy
Kelvyn Boy

Taking to X, he highlighted that some of the wealthiest and cleanest individuals he knows are heavy smokers, urging his followers to discard such judgments.

Recommended articles

“smokers are dirty and rowdy…maybe then but I know some of the richest and cleanest of humans who are heavy smokers Dead that thought today.”

Kelvyn Boy
Kelvyn Boy Kelvyn Boy Pulse Ghana

Kelvyn Boy disclosed that he himself used to smoke but has since quit, cautioning against drug use.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, he has stopped smoking after many years of patronising the drug for recreational purposes.

"MISCONCEPTION: smokers are dirty and rowdy…maybe then but I know some of the richest and cleanest of humans who are heavy smokers.

Dead that thought today . Your favorite artiste smokes for crying out loud. But I’ve quit. Don’t do drugs guys" he said.

Kelvyn Boy said though some of the top musicians in Ghana are smokers, it is not a good practice for the youth to emulate.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Moesha Boduong

Moesha Boduong trends as multiple reports allege she is down with severe illness

Mr Ibu

Mr Ibu returns home after amputation, video shows him excited and recovering

Mr Ibu begs for prayers over critical health condition; P Square and others shows support

Mr Ibu's son and daughter arrested for stealing money donated for his surgery

Samini Dagaati

X user makes sharp u-turn to apologise to Samini after he threatened to find him