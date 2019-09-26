The former Burniton Music Group signed act, decided to show off his two lovely daughters in a new post he shared online.

Two days ago, Stonebwoy announced that he has released the “Mea” singer from his record label, stating that their one-year agreement ended about ten months ago.

Nevertheless, Kelvyn Boy seems to be moving on so fast from his breakup with the Bhim Nation family. Today, he shared a photo of his daughters and wrote “Meet my lovely children BLESSING & BELIEVE Tell them something nice”

See his post below.