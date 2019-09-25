Yesterday, Stonebwoy announced that he has ended his working relationship with his protégé, Kelvin Boy. Stating that their one-year agreement has ended and they haven’t renewed it.

The news did not come as a surprise to many because prior to the official statement, it was gathered that things weren’t smooth between Kelvin Boy and Stonebwoy who is CEO of the Burniton Music Group.

The budding singer has subtly reacted to the news by posting one of his singles "My Story" from his "Time" E.P on YouTube. The song says “If I tell my story, nobody go sleep”. Before that Kelvin Boy also posted a vidoe of himself singing a gospel song on his instagram page.

See more from the videos below.